Resort In The Philippines On Lockdown After Reports Of Gunfire

A luxury resort complex in the Philippines says it is on lockdown "following reports of gunfire from unidentified men."

Resorts World Manila, located in the city of Pasay in metropolitan Manila, wrote on its verified Twitter that it is "working closely with the Philippine National Police to ensure that all guests and employees are safe."

CNN broadcast images showing security forces rushing toward the area.

Resorts World Manila Chief Operating Officer Stephen Reilly confirmed that shots were fired and said "at this time, there are no reported injuries." He told reporters at the scene that the building was being searched, and that it was unclear how the gunmen gained entry.

The BBC reports that "a spokesman for the Philippines' Army has said police are in control of the situation, and the military is monitoring it closely."

Police had begun cordoning off the area near the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, according to The Associated Press.

Resorts World Manila is located essentially across the street from the airport.

It is home to a casino, four hotels, four bars, eight restaurants, a movie theater and a mall, according to its website.

"We ask for your prayers during these difficult times," it wrote on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

