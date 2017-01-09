Renner To Give State Of The City Address

By 2 hours ago

Credit Staff / WGLT

Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner will hold his State of the City address at the start of tonight's Council meeting.

Renner's speech comes just over a month before he will face four other candidates in Bloomington's Mayoral Primary election.

Later in the meeting, the Council will discuss rezoning of the old Owens Nursery near the intersection of East Lincoln Street and Four Seasons Road. A petitioner would like to construct the property into 120 high end apartments in three phases.

City Staff are recommending the Council approve $21,375 for the first phase of the development. 

Staff are also asking the Council to approve the purchase of personal protective equipment for the Fire Department. The Department would get 22 sets of firefighter turnout gear for just over $58,500. 

The Council will additionally consider approving a redevelopment agreement between the City and Milan Hotels for the proposed acquisition of the Baymont Inn and Suites at 604 1/2 IAA Drive.

Also, City Manager David Hales will have a presentation on the lease and intergovernmental agreement of the Bloomington Normal Airport Authority. 

