Old Shoe guitarist and vocalist Matt Robinson thinks the general understanding of what an "old shoe" represents fits the band's persona.

"An old friend of mine used to call me 'an old shoe,'" said Robinson. "I thought that was a cool name and the light bulb went on and thought it would be a great idea for a band name. Shoes are fashionable, and the 'old shoe' fit the idea of us being a retro band as far as where our styles come from."