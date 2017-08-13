Rauner Urges Lawmakers To Let His School-Funding Veto Stand

Gov. Bruce Rauner implored lawmakers on Sunday to embrace his changes to a public-school funding plan and recognize "true fairness and equity."

The Republican spoke to reporters in his Capitol office just hours before the Democratic-controlled Senate was scheduled to vote on overriding the governor's amendatory veto of the plan. The veto stripped Chicago schools of hundreds of millions of dollar.

Rauner extolled an analysis of his changes released Saturday by the Illinois State Board of Education. He said it reveals that "the vast majority of our neediest districts get millions" of dollars more.

"It is great news for our children all across Illinois," Rauner said. "The numbers bear out how broken our system is and how important our changes are. It shows that for years the state has been sending money to Chicago at the expense of the rest of the state."

Before the Senate took up the veto override, the plan's sponsor, Sen. Andy Manar, called the Rauner plan "smoke and mirrors."

Democrats in the Legislature, which ended a two-year stalemate by approving a budget over Rauner's objections in July, included a provision in the budget about school funding. It prohibited disbursing money unless it was done through a newly devised "evidence-based" model aimed at getting more money to the neediest school districts.

That model is in the legislation Rauner vetoed. The governor said it was too generous to cash-strapped schools in heavily Democratic Chicago and leaves too little flexibility for future state funding.







