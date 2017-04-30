Rauner Nominates GOP Stalwart To Higher Ed Post Again

Governor Bruce Rauner (pictured during a recent tour of Beer Nuts in Bloomington) has tried a second time to nominate John Bambenek to a higher education post.
Two days after withdrawing his nomination to the state Board of Higher Education, Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed John Bambenek to a similar panel.
 
The governor has named the University of Illinois cybersecurity lecturer to the Illinois Community College Board.

Bambenek wouldn’t comment on Rauner’s earlier decision, but said he’s grateful for the chance to serve.
 
“Humbled and honored to have been selected by the governor to keep contributing to public policy as it applies to higher education, and making sure that we produce highly educated workers for the state of Illinois," said Bambenek
 
The state senate never confirmed Bambenek's previous appointment. A number of leading U of I faculty members complained to the Rauner administration… saying he wasn’t qualified for the one IBHE seat set aside for a full-time faculty member.

Bambenek was also a Republican state Senate candidate and Champaign School Board member. Rauner says he’ll bring an important perspective to the community college board.
 
 

Illinois Politics
Heartland Community College
Higher Education

