Rauner, Duckworth Attend Illinois MLK Day Events

By AP 2 hours ago

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Credit Matt Lemmon / Flickr

Gov. Bruce Rauner and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth were among those volunteering to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Illinois.  

The Republican governor and Democratic senator were at Chicago's Marie Curie High School on Monday for an event hosted by the nonprofit group City Year Chicago. Duckworth said in a statement that the work the group does ``is an example of the best our nation has to offer.''  

In Peoria, a minister was surprised on Sunday to learn he'd received the President's Volunteer Service Award from President Barack Obama. The award went to the Rev. Cleveland Thomas of New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. It recognizes citizens who dedicate their lives to volunteering.  

Rauner on Sunday attended services at Chicago's Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church and gave a speech in King's memory.
 

Tags: 
Cultural Diversity

Related Content

Western Avenue Community Center Announces Cuts

By Dec 14, 2016
Western Avenue Community Center

The Western Avenue Community Center is cutting back its hours and trying to boost the number of volunteers it has.

In a news release, the center says come traditional funding sources have diminished and they want to be efficient with staff time.

ISU Conference Aims To 'Challenge Systems Of Oppression'

By Oct 21, 2016
art around / Flickr

A major conference on cultural diversity in an education setting is coming to Bloomington-Normal next week.

Illinois State University's Culturally Responsive Campus Community organization is hosting more than 500 people October 24th and 25th to discuss ways to bridge gaps both on campus and in the community. In a Sound Ideas interview, conference organizer Stacey Hardin said the group surfaced at the urging of students in the aftermath of high profile police shootings of African-American males.