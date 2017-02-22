Rauner Discusses Business Growth, Tax Reform

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is still concerned that a growing number of people are leaving the state.

During a stop in Normal Wednesday, Rauner said lower property taxes and more jobs could help keep people in Illinois.

Rauner said he can't believe Illinois is one of the top states seeing people leave.

"It should be just the opposite. We should be one of the states where people most come to and we should have a booming economy where you're moving people around because they're getting promoted, growing their business, or moving from Bloomington to Rockford," said Rauner. "We should be moving heavy inside because of all the economic growth and we should have people coming in big time."

Rauner said he is proud of the Illinois' Movers' and Warehousemen's Association for being strong business builders for the state. The Republican added he wants to get government out of the way to help businesses grow as much as possible.

The Governor also acknowledged the House passage of a permanent property tax freeze in hopes it will spur the Senate to action.

Rauner said the House has been very resistant to change, but he appreciates leaders who are promoting tax reform as part of budget talks.

"They actually passed a true permanent property tax freeze. That's a big deal. Now we gotta get the Senate to pass it and get it to my desk. But, the House passed it and that's a big step in the right direction. We're beginning to make the changes that should have happened two years ago, but we just can't give up," said Rauner.

Rauner also claimed he'll keep fighting for more funding for education. He said the power structure in the General Assembly has to change to make it fair for every school across the state.

