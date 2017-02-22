Rauner Discusses Business Growth, Tax Reform

By 51 minutes ago

Governor Bruce Rauner speaking at the Illinois' Movers' and Warehousemen's Association Convention in Normal.
Credit Mike Miletich / WGLT

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is still concerned that a growing number of people are leaving the state.

During a stop in Normal Wednesday, Rauner said lower property taxes and more jobs could help keep people in Illinois. 

Rauner said he can't believe Illinois is one of the top states seeing people leave. 

"It should be just the opposite. We should be one of the states where people most come to and we should have a booming economy where you're moving people around because they're getting promoted, growing their business, or moving from Bloomington to Rockford," said Rauner. "We should be moving heavy inside because of all the economic growth and we should have people coming in big time."

Rauner said he is proud of the Illinois' Movers' and Warehousemen's Association for being strong business builders for the state. The Republican added he wants to get government out of the way to help businesses grow as much as possible.

The Governor also acknowledged the House passage of a permanent property tax freeze in hopes it will spur the Senate to action.

Rauner said the House has been very resistant to change, but he appreciates leaders who are promoting tax reform as part of budget talks.

"They actually passed a true permanent property tax freeze. That's a big deal. Now we gotta get the Senate to pass it and get it to my desk. But, the House passed it and that's a big step in the right direction. We're beginning to make the changes that should have happened two years ago, but we just can't give up," said Rauner.

Rauner also claimed he'll keep fighting for more funding for education. He said the power structure in the General Assembly has to change to make it fair for every school across the state. 

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.

Tags: 
Politics and Government
Governor Bruce Rauner

Related Content

Gov. Hopeful Pawar: 'Stop Fighting Over Scraps'

By Feb 21, 2017
Staff

The first of two Democrats to announce a formal campaign for governor says he wants a "new deal" for Illinois. Ameya Pawar visited Normal and talked about his vision for the state in a Sound Ideas interview.

Gov. Rauner Delivers Third Budget Speech

By Feb 15, 2017
Rich Saal / The State Journal-Register/Pool

Governor Bruce Rauner is finally weighing in on a bipartisan deal meant to end Illinois’ budget stalemate. Rauner shot down a key component of the compromise during his budget speech.

Rauner was kept out of the Senate negotiations from the start. He has since praised them in general but refused to get into specifics until now. In his budget speech to the General Assembly Rauner said he does support expanding the sales tax to cover more services but he opposes taxing groceries and drugs.

Rauner Madigan Mediator Failed

By IPR Feb 10, 2017
Dave Gray / Flickr

Governor Bruce Rauner says an undisclosed third party tried to help strike a budget deal between the Illinois governor and his main political rival, House Speaker Michael Madigan.

The Governor was asked on Chicago Public Radio whether he has tried a mediator with Democratic House Speaker Madigan.