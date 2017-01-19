Rauner Budget Office Says Senate Plan Won't Erase Deficit

By AP 1 hour ago

GLT News File Photo
Credit IPR

Gov. Bruce Rauner's office estimates a Senate proposal to break a nearly two-year Illinois budget deadlock would still leave the treasury billions of dollars in the red.

The review obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press shows tax increases floated in the Senate plan would increase revenue by $1.7 billion. But it says it adds more than $4 billion in spending.

Republican Rauner and Democrats who control the Legislature have locked horns since early 2015 on how to allocate state tax dollars. The Governor's Office of Management and Budget says if nothing's done, the state will have a $5.3 billion deficit in June.

But the budget office estimates the compromise Senate Democrats and Republicans put forth last week would only reduce the expected deficit by $1 billion.
 

Tags: 
State Budget

Related Content

U. S. Mayors Expecting Greater Pressures

By 1 hour ago
Mitch Altman / Flickr

The mayor of Urbana is among those attending the U. S. Conference of Mayors in Washington D.C.

Mayor Laurel Prussing said a common idea being heard is that municipalities are crucial in providing innovation and fiscal stability. In Illinois she says that's particularly true given the nearly 2-year impasse preventing a state budget.

"Local government really is going to be carrying a lot of extra weight because the state and federal government can't seem to function as well as we would want them to," Prussing said.

Budget Yes Maybe: Nope On Hold

By Jan 9, 2017
Justin Brocke / Flickr

Details of a massive, bipartisan compromise meant to end Illinois' budget stalemate emerged Monday in the Illinois Senate. But, the plan has been put on hold.

Rube Goldberg would be impressed by this budget plan. It's got cuts to government pensions, six new casino licenses, and a gradual minimum wage hike.