The Mother of all “Battles of the Bands” took place in Harlem’s Savoy Ballroom 80 years ago on the night of May 11th, 1937. Benny Goodman’s popular swing band set up on a bandstand on one side of the huge ballroom, while the Savoy’s “house” band, Chick Webb’s band held court on the other side of the dance floor. The two bands volleyed back and forth for 5 hours that night, a tune from one and then a tune from the other. Don takes us back to that night on this week’s Radio Munson.

Radio Munson 5/11/17 - Hour 1