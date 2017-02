“Things Ain’t What They Used To Be” is a song title but it’s also a statement on American life today. Don Munson offers a couple of hours of “used to be” on this week’s Radio Munson. Clark Terry does honors on “Things Ain’t What They Used To Be, Sarah Vaughan sings “My Old Flame,” and Vince Giordano’s Nighthawks play “Stardust,” as nostalgia rules the evening.

Radio Munson 2/9/17 - Hour 1