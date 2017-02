The Boswell Sisters of the 1930s were like many of us today—when we get tired of the winter cold, we try to get away for a while. Unlike most of us, though, the Boswell girls opted to “Shuffle off to Buffalo.” The Boswell Sisters are on this week’s Radio Munson, along with the Delta Rhythm Boys, who take the A Train, and Anita O’Day, who reports “Spring Will Be a Little Late This Year."

Radio Munson 2/2/17 - Hour 1