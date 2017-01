Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli were both born during the 4th week of January—violinist Grappelli on January 26th, 1908, in Paris, and guitarist Reinhardt on January 23rd two years later in Belgium. When the two jazz virtuosos signed on as the new house band at the Hot Club of France in the early ‘30s they made history founding a jazz genre that flourishes today. Don features some “Gypsy Jazz” from the Quintet of The Hot Club of France on this week’s radio Munson.

Radio Munson 1/26/17 - Hour 1