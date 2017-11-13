 Radio Munson 11/9/17 | WGLT
Radio Munson 11/9/17

Doc Severinsen, Ella Fitzgerald, and Frank Sinatra are all swinging’ on this week’s Radio Munson, plus Harry “Sweets” Edison, the Delta Rhythm Boys, and an early Veterans’ Day musical salute.

