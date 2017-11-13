Related Program: Radio Munson Radio Munson 11/9/17 By Don Munson • 33 seconds ago Related Program: Radio Munson TweetShareGoogle+Email Doc Severinsen, Ella Fitzgerald, and Frank Sinatra are all swinging’ on this week’s Radio Munson, plus Harry “Sweets” Edison, the Delta Rhythm Boys, and an early Veterans’ Day musical salute. Listen Listening... / 60:37 Radio Munson 11/9/17 - Hour 1 Listen Listening... / 57:59 Radio Munson 11/9/17 - Hour 2 Tags: MusicJazzTweetShareGoogle+Email Related Content Sweet Megg Swings Through Bloomington By Jon Norton • Oct 24, 2017 When we last caught up with Ryan Weisheit, “Pokey LaFarge sideman" was new to the musical resume of the co-founder of New York City’s hot jazz ensemble Sweet Megg & the Wayfarers.