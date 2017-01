The term “Lounge Act” has become such a caricature in recent years that Don Munson thinks it is doing a gross injustice to the great artists who have flourished in small jazz clubs and lounges thru the decades. So he’s inviting you to drop by the Radio Munson West Jazz Lounge this week to hear Bobby Troup, Carmen McRae, Matt Dennis, Ben Webster, Blossom Dearie, Gene Harris, and more. It’s small group jazz at its best—not a big band in the house!

Radio Munson 1/19/17 - Hour 1