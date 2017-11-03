Related Program: Radio Munson Radio Munson 11/2/17 By Don Munson • 6 minutes ago Related Program: Radio Munson TweetShareGoogle+Email Saxophonist Paul Desmond gets a featured spot on this week’s Radio Munson, along with sides from Linda Ronstadt, Lionel Hampton, Peggy Lee, and Louie Prima. Listen Listening... / 58:36 Radio Munson 11/2/17 - Hour 1 Listen Listening... / 59:56 Radio Munson 11/2/17 - Hour 2 Tags: MusicJazzTweetShareGoogle+Email Related Content Sweet Megg Swings Through Bloomington By Jon Norton • Oct 24, 2017 When we last caught up with Ryan Weisheit, “Pokey LaFarge sideman" was new to the musical resume of the co-founder of New York City’s hot jazz ensemble Sweet Megg & the Wayfarers. Adam Larson: 'Things Are In The Right Place' By Jon Norton • Oct 15, 2017 Dave Frenzia Normal native Adam Larson sounded more relaxed than during previous interviews. Has marriage and a very young son mellowed the intensity of the Type-A saxophonist?