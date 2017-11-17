Related Program: Radio Munson Radio Munson 11/16/17 By Don Munson • 1 minute ago Related Program: Radio Munson TweetShareGoogle+Email Legendary pianist/bandleader Earl “Fatha” Hines is on this week’s Radio Munson playlist, along with Dianne Reeves, Dave Brubeck, Julie London, Jack Teagarden, and George Shearing’s classic recording of “Lullaby of Birdland." Listen Listening... / 58:37 Radio Munson 11/16/17 - Hour 1 Listen Listening... / 60:25 Radio Munson 11/16/17 - Hour 2 Tags: MusicJazzTweetShareGoogle+Email Related Content Sweet Megg Swings Through Bloomington By Jon Norton • Oct 24, 2017 When we last caught up with Ryan Weisheit, “Pokey LaFarge sideman" was new to the musical resume of the co-founder of New York City’s hot jazz ensemble Sweet Megg & the Wayfarers.