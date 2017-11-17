 Radio Munson 11/16/17 | WGLT
Radio Munson

Radio Munson 11/16/17

By

Legendary pianist/bandleader Earl “Fatha” Hines is on this week’s Radio Munson playlist, along with Dianne Reeves, Dave Brubeck, Julie London, Jack Teagarden, and George Shearing’s classic recording of “Lullaby of Birdland."

Music
Jazz

