Purdue Theater 11/10 Preview

Purdue Theater features “The Sins of Sor Juana,” written by Karen Zacarias and directed by Kristine Holtvedt. The play is about the imagined life of the 17th century writer, poet, scholar and nun Juana Inés de la Cruz. WBAA's John Clare spoke to Holtvedt about the production.

The play is presented November 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18 at 7:30 and 12, 18, 19 at 2:30 in the Carole and Gordon Mallett Theatre in Yue-Kong Pao Hall of Visual and Performing Arts. It is rated PG-13 and is recommended for ages 14 and up. Find out more here.

A pre-show talk is co-sponsored by the Latino Cultural Center, the Department of Languages and Cultures, and the LGBTQ center featuring University of Illinois professor Dr. Mariselle Melendez’ opening night, Friday, November 10th at 7pm.