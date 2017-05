Bloomington Police have arrested four people in connection with alleged prostitution in the 800 Block of I-A-A Drive.

26-year old Dvaunte Dawson is accused of promoting prostitution and driving on a suspended license. 25-year old Kelsey Voeghtly was arrested for promoting prostitution. 22-year old Sara Ridgeway was arrested for prostitution. And a 15-year old girl was taken into protective custody.

All are from Bloomington. The arrests were part of a sting operation.