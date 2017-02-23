Progressive Groups Pressure Rodney Davis To Conduct Live Town Hall

Local progressive groups continue to pressure 13th district Republican Congressman Rodney Davis to conduct live town hall meetings during the Congressional recess. About 40 sign waving people rallied over the noon hour at uptown Circle adjacent to Davis' office. A number of speakers also voiced their displeasure with Davis' support of repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

Organizer Jodie Slothower, a Democratic candidate for Normal Township clerk and co-founder of Voices of Reason, said she and a few other people met with Davis' office Wednesday.

"We talked about the town hall," said Slothower. "We tried to present it as coordinated and positive as possible, but his staff said that they really don't want to do town halls. They did the tele-hall thing, but that's not the same as coming in person."

Slothower said since Davis is unwilling to meet in person, the group is willing to be flexible with the town hall format, even suggesting Davis use Skype, as he has suggested he doesn't feel safe at a live town hall event.

"But at a certain point it's clear he doesn't want to talk to some of his constituents ... some of his voters," said Slothower.

She said a group will also rally outside the offices of 18th district Congressman Darin LaHood this afternoon.