Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

In just a minute, we're going to ask our panelists to predict who will be the surprise new head of the FBI.

WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME is a production of NPR and WBEZ Chicago in association with Urgent Haircut Productions. Doug Berman, benevolent overlord. Philipp Goedicke writes our limericks. Our web guru is Beth Novey. BJ Leiderman composed our theme. Technical direction is from Lorna White. Our senior producer is Ian Chillag. And the executive producer of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME is Mr. Michael Danforth.

Now, panel, who will be the next director of the FBI?

Now, panel, who will be the next director of the FBI? Negin Farsad.

NEGIN FARSAD: It's going to be Melissa McCarthy because she can do the job and then do a parody of herself doing the job.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: It's going to be Chief Wiggins (ph) from "The Simpsons" because...

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: ...Trump - because Trump likes his investigative style and everyone at the White House is afraid to tell Trump he's not real.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: The only man who can keep this country together, Andrew Jackson.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll tell you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Alonzo Bodden, Mo Rocca, Negin Farsad. Thanks to KUER in Salt Lake, Amy Taggart and everyone here at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City. Thanks to all of you at home for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

(APPLAUSE, SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

