Pontiac Opens New Amtrak Station

A new Pontiac Rail Station has opened to Amtrak service. State Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn said this is the latest of several station improvements on the Chicago to Saint Louis Corridor that will improve performance on the high speed rail corridor.

“After years of construction along one of the busiest passenger rail corridors in the country, the benefits are beginning to show with beautiful new stations in our state’s great communities,” Secretary Blankenhorn said.

Federal funding provided the bulk of the $2.65 million cost of the facility on Water Street in Pontiac. That's a block south of the old station.

“This building will become a centerpiece of downtown Pontiac and provide travelers a safer, more reliable and convenient option to get to where they want to go,” said Blankenhorn.

The Pontiac station serves about 15,000 Amtrak customers a year.

"The station will enhance tourism experiences because the station also connects to bicycle and pedestrian paths," said Pontiac Mayor Robert Russell.

New stations are also being build in Lincoln, Carlinville, and Alton.

