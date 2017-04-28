Police Investigate Shooting On Springfield Road

Bloomington Police say they have made no arrests yet in connection with a shooting on Springfield Road.

The gunfire happened about nine o'clock Thursday evening in a parking lot of the 1700 block of Springfield Road.

Officers went there and found evidence of a shooting. They later found a 20 year old man at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center with a gunshot wound in the leg.

Police say as part of the investigation they arrested 18 year old Talia James for hacing cannabis and resisting a police officer.

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.

