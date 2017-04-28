Police Investigate Shooting On Springfield Road

By 2 minutes ago

Bloomington police were called to a parking lot on Springfield Road Thursday evening.
Credit Staff / WGLT

Bloomington Police say they have made no arrests yet in connection with a shooting on Springfield Road.

The gunfire happened about nine o'clock Thursday evening in a parking lot of the 1700 block of Springfield Road.

Officers went there and found evidence of a shooting. They later found a 20 year old man at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center with a gunshot wound in the leg.

Police say as part of the investigation they arrested 18 year old Talia James for hacing cannabis and resisting a police officer.

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.
   

Tags: 
Bloomington Police
Police and Courts

Related Content

Eichhorn Killing Anniversary Brings Call For Leads

By Apr 27, 2017
Bloomington Police Department

It has been four years since Bloomington resident Haleigh Eichhorn disappeared.

Her body was found in rural Stanford on May 7, 2013 ten days after she was last seen.

Bloomington Police Embrace Aspects Of Community Policing

By Apr 23, 2017
Christian Jaramillo / WGLT

The advocacy group Black Lives Matter BloNo has been asking the Bloomington Police Department to adopt "Community Policing" rather than what it characterizes as a "Broken Windows" approach to policing. Broken Windows theory argues that focusing on small crimes such as vandalism and toll-jumping helps create an atmosphere of order and lawfulness, which leads to less serious crimes being committed.
 

Alleged Burglar Shot By Resident In Bloomington

By Apr 21, 2017
Staff / WGLT

Bloomington Police said a woman whose home was broken into shot the intruder.

The incident happened about 1:32 a.m. Friday. Officers say a home alarm went off from the garage in the 700 block of South Clayton.