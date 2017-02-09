Planned Parenthood Rally Buzz Grows

Related Program: 
The weekend Planned Parenthood rally will be outside the McLean County Museum of History in downtown Bloomington.
Since the November election protests have erupted across the U.S. involving a broad swath of issues. many have attracted surprising numbers of supporters.

With Republicans controlling both the legislative and executive functions of the Federal government, traditional Democratic constituencies are increasingly turning to the streets to register their feelings.

A Planned Parenthood rally in downtown Bloomington Saturday morning is a case in point.

Rally organizer Melle Hany is a health technician and nursing student. She has lived most of her life in Bloomington Normal. Hany says she doesn't expect the GOP to change its mind about de-funding Planned Parenthood, but it's important to point out the 84% of what the agency does that is NOT linked to abortion.

"Talking about birth control and especially about sex education, that portion is extremely personally important to me. But, also they have branched out and do a lot of hormone replacement therapy for transgender individuals. They do a lot of services for men and std testing," said Hany.

More than a thousand people say they are going to the rally outside the McLean County Museum of History.
 
"I think that it's very difficult, especially for the Republicans that are basing their opinions on a religious standpoint, to change their opinion and I don't expect to. But, what I hope they will come to understand is that by de-funding Planned Parenthood, they really are not making as much of an impact on what they want to do, and they are hurting women in general," said Hany.

Hany says she had no idea the demonstration would attract that much interest.

The Planned Parenthood Rally is 10 a.m. Saturday outside the McLean County Museum of History in downtown Bloomington.

 

