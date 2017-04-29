Plane Lands at CIRA After Reported Lightning Strike

A flight on its way from Chicago to Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington was reportedly struck by lightning Saturday. No injuries were reported.

American flight 2885 landed safely at CIRA after the reported strike, airport officials said in a Facebook post Saturday night. CIRA said that 32 passengers and three crew members were on board.

There was no reported damage. As of 7 p.m., outbound passengers had boarded and the aircraft was en route back to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.

Much of Central Illinois was under various severe weather watches and warnings early Saturday evening, including McLean County. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for McLean County until Monday morning.