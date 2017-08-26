Photos: Sweet Corn Blues Festival In Uptown Normal

Delicious corn. Great blues. GLT swag. And about a hundred really cute dogs.

The crowd enjoyed some great weather Saturday on the first day of the Sweet Corn Blues Festival in Uptown Normal. The streets were packed as attendees grabbed some buttery corn and stopped by their favorite vendors.

Check out some of our favorite photos from Day 1 of the end-of-summer festival above. And see the Uptown Normal website for a full schedule and list of performers for Sunday's festivities, beginning at 11 a.m.

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.