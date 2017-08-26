 Photos: Sweet Corn Blues Festival In Uptown Normal | WGLT

Photos: Sweet Corn Blues Festival In Uptown Normal

By 2 hours ago
  • Highlights from the Sweet Corn Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Uptown Normal.
    View Slideshow 1 of 18
    Highlights from the Sweet Corn Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Uptown Normal.
    Carleigh Gray / WGLT
  • Highlights from the Sweet Corn Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Uptown Normal.
    View Slideshow 2 of 18
    Highlights from the Sweet Corn Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Uptown Normal.
    Carleigh Gray / WGLT
  • The GLT tent at the Sweet Corn Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Uptown Normal.
    View Slideshow 3 of 18
    The GLT tent at the Sweet Corn Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Uptown Normal.
    Carleigh Gray / WGLT
  • Highlights from the Sweet Corn Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Uptown Normal.
    View Slideshow 4 of 18
    Highlights from the Sweet Corn Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Uptown Normal.
    Carleigh Gray / WGLT
  • Highlights from the Sweet Corn Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Uptown Normal.
    View Slideshow 5 of 18
    Highlights from the Sweet Corn Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Uptown Normal.
    Carleigh Gray / WGLT
  • Highlights from the Sweet Corn Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Uptown Normal.
    View Slideshow 6 of 18
    Highlights from the Sweet Corn Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Uptown Normal.
    Carleigh Gray / WGLT
  • Highlights from the Sweet Corn Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Uptown Normal.
    View Slideshow 7 of 18
    Highlights from the Sweet Corn Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Uptown Normal.
    Carleigh Gray / WGLT
  • There were dogs everywhere Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, at the Sweet Corn Blues Festival in Uptown Normal.
    View Slideshow 8 of 18
    There were dogs everywhere Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, at the Sweet Corn Blues Festival in Uptown Normal.
    Carleigh Gray / WGLT
  • Highlights from the Sweet Corn Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Uptown Normal.
    View Slideshow 9 of 18
    Highlights from the Sweet Corn Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Uptown Normal.
    Carleigh Gray / WGLT
  • The GLT tent at the Sweet Corn Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Uptown Normal.
    View Slideshow 10 of 18
    The GLT tent at the Sweet Corn Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Uptown Normal.
    Carleigh Gray / WGLT
  • Highlights from the Sweet Corn Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Uptown Normal.
    View Slideshow 11 of 18
    Highlights from the Sweet Corn Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Uptown Normal.
    Carleigh Gray / WGLT
  • There were dogs everywhere Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, at the Sweet Corn Blues Festival in Uptown Normal.
    View Slideshow 12 of 18
    There were dogs everywhere Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, at the Sweet Corn Blues Festival in Uptown Normal.
    Carleigh Gray / WGLT
  • Highlights from the Sweet Corn Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Uptown Normal.
    View Slideshow 13 of 18
    Highlights from the Sweet Corn Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Uptown Normal.
    Carleigh Gray / WGLT
  • There were dogs everywhere Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, at the Sweet Corn Blues Festival in Uptown Normal.
    View Slideshow 14 of 18
    There were dogs everywhere Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, at the Sweet Corn Blues Festival in Uptown Normal.
    Carleigh Gray / WGLT
  • Highlights from the Sweet Corn Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Uptown Normal.
    View Slideshow 15 of 18
    Highlights from the Sweet Corn Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Uptown Normal.
    Carleigh Gray / WGLT
  • There were dogs everywhere Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, at the Sweet Corn Blues Festival in Uptown Normal.
    View Slideshow 16 of 18
    There were dogs everywhere Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, at the Sweet Corn Blues Festival in Uptown Normal.
    Carleigh Gray / WGLT
  • Highlights from the Sweet Corn Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Uptown Normal.
    View Slideshow 17 of 18
    Highlights from the Sweet Corn Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Uptown Normal.
    Carleigh Gray / WGLT
  • GLT's Judy Valente introduces the Joe Zaklan Band at the Sweet Corn Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Uptown Normal.
    View Slideshow 18 of 18
    GLT's Judy Valente introduces the Joe Zaklan Band at the Sweet Corn Blues Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Uptown Normal.
    Carleigh Gray / WGLT

Delicious corn. Great blues. GLT swag. And about a hundred really cute dogs.

The crowd enjoyed some great weather Saturday on the first day of the Sweet Corn Blues Festival in Uptown Normal. The streets were packed as attendees grabbed some buttery corn and stopped by their favorite vendors.

Check out some of our favorite photos from Day 1 of the end-of-summer festival above. And see the Uptown Normal website for a full schedule and list of performers for Sunday's festivities, beginning at 11 a.m.

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.

Tags: 
Sweet Corn Blues Festival
Uptown Normal

Related Content

GLT Datebook: Corn + Blues = Festival Fun

By 17 hours ago
Kobakou / Flicker via Creative Commons

The Sweet Corn Blues Festival rounds out the summer season this weekend in Uptown Normal, with live blues and more fresh sweet corn than you can shake a stick at ... if shaking sticks at corn is your thing.

Garlic Press Cafe To Close In Uptown Normal

By Jul 31, 2017
The Garlic Press / Facebook

An anchor of Uptown Normal is closing. Owners say they are shutting down the Garlic Press Market Cafe.

Owner Sarah Bushnell McManus said the adjoining gift store will remain open. But McManus says about 15 people will lose their jobs in September when the cafe ends a 12-year run.

Uptown Normal's Maggie Mileys Among Top U. S. Irish Pubs

By Mar 15, 2017
JohnD / Yelp

  

As Saint Patrick's Day approaches, a watering hole in Uptown Normal has made a list of the top Irish pubs in the nation.

Foursquare reports Maggie Miley's Irish Pub came in at 19 on the top 25 based on users likes, saves, tip sentiment, and its "proprietary hotness" score. Maggie Miley's owner Tyler Holloway said he's pleased.