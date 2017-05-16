PHOTOS: New Normal Fire Station Tour

    Outside the current state of construction facing South on Osage St.
    Cristian Jaramillo / WGLT
    Fire chief Mick Humer explains the storage and locker rooms on the opposite side of the station. Mayor Chris Koos is to the right of Humer.
    Cristian Jaramillo / WGLT
    council members Chemberly Cummings and Scott Preston, and Mayor Chris Koos listen to fire chief Mick Humer as he explains the main garage of the new fire station in Normal on Osage St.
    Cristian Jaramillo / WGLT
    The doors of the garage that lead to storage and locker rooms of the new fire station.
    Cristian Jaramillo / WGLT
    Town Communiction Director Dan Irvin, Council members R.C. McBride, Chemberly Cummings, Scott Preston, andMayor Chris Koos listen to details of the garage portion of the new fire station.
    Cristian Jaramillo / WGLT
    The north garage doors of the new fire station in Normal. These polls will contain monitors detailing fire locations.
    Cristian Jaramillo / WGLT
    Town of Normal Deputy City Manager Pam Reece, council members Chemberly Cummings, and Scott Preston view the janitors closet.
    Cristian Jaramillo / WGLT
    Council member Cummings and Mayor Koos view the medicine room that will hold emergency and first aid equipment.
    Cristian Jaramillo / WGLT
    The Normal City Counil view the locker room portion of the new fire station.
    Cristian Jaramillo / WGLT
    TV room where firefighters can relax when eating from the kitchen.
    Cristian Jaramillo / WGLT
    Roof/balcony area.
    Cristian Jaramillo / WGLT
    Chemberly Cummings of the Normal CIty Council.
    Cristian Jaramillo / WGLT
    Garage doors facing south.
    Cristian Jaramillo / WGLT

Fire chief Mick Humer guided  the Normal City Council on a tour Monday evening of a new Normal fire station, still under construction. This station is located on  Main Street between Osage and Dale streets and  includes nearly 30,ooo square feet. Headquarters will move from the station at College Ave and Blair Dr. and a fire station at the corner of Gregory and Adelaide streets. Seven firefighters, 3 officers, and 1 battalion chief will be work at the new facility. Amenities such as a training room, kitchen, and workout room will be provided. 

This headquarters relocation is part of an 8-10 year plan to strategically relocate fire stations to decrease response and travel times to fires. 

The station is expected to be completed sometime between late August and mid-September, with an expected grand opening in October during fire prevention week. 

Normal Approves Bond For NFD Headquarters, Uptown Development

By Michael Hill Feb 15, 2016
Michael Hill / WGLT

The Normal Town Council is supporting a $10 million bond to finish funding the new Fire Department Headquarters next to Illinois State University and pay their portion of the property development next to Hyatt Place. The bond will also be used for additional projects, pending council approval.

Heavy Fire Damage To Blair Drive Home In Normal

By Sep 7, 2016
Normal Fire Department

Firefighters in Normal dealt with heat indices over 100 degrees in putting out a basement fire on Blair Drive.

Firefighters were called out shortly after noon Wednesday when homeowners flagged down a passing motorist.

The fire department reported deceptive smoke conditions led to an initial belief the flames were in the attic instead of the basement.

Damage to the one story ranch in the 400 Block of Blair Drive is estimated at more than 130,000 dollars, though firefighters say that may rise when investigators can gain access to the basement.