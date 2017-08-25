 Photos: GLT's Live State Budget Forum At Normal Theater | WGLT

Photos: GLT's Live State Budget Forum At Normal Theater

By 1 hour ago
  • Highlights from GLT's live event at the Normal Theater on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, called State Budget: Challenges Ahead.
    View Slideshow 1 of 10
    Highlights from GLT's live event at the Normal Theater on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, called State Budget: Challenges Ahead.
    Ryan Denham / WGLT
  • Regional Superintendent of Schools Mark Jontry at the event Aug. 24, 2017.
    View Slideshow 2 of 10
    Regional Superintendent of Schools Mark Jontry at the event Aug. 24, 2017.
    Ryan Denham / WGLT
  • The audience watches at the event at the Normal Theater on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017.
    View Slideshow 3 of 10
    The audience watches at the event at the Normal Theater on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017.
    Ryan Denham / WGLT
  • An audience member asks a question during the event Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017.
    View Slideshow 4 of 10
    An audience member asks a question during the event Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017.
    Ryan Denham / WGLT
  • NPR Illinois General Manager Randy Eccles speaks to the crowd Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Normal Theater.
    View Slideshow 5 of 10
    NPR Illinois General Manager Randy Eccles speaks to the crowd Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Normal Theater.
    Ryan Denham / WGLT
  • Bob Gallo from AARP, one of the event's sponsors, speaks to the crowd Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Normal Theater.
    View Slideshow 6 of 10
    Bob Gallo from AARP, one of the event's sponsors, speaks to the crowd Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Normal Theater.
    Ryan Denham / WGLT
  • Vicki Hightower from YWCA McLean County speaks to the crowd Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Normal Theater.
    View Slideshow 7 of 10
    Vicki Hightower from YWCA McLean County speaks to the crowd Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Normal Theater.
    Ryan Denham / WGLT
  • Regional Superintendent of Schools Mark Jontry at the event Aug. 24, 2017.
    View Slideshow 8 of 10
    Regional Superintendent of Schools Mark Jontry at the event Aug. 24, 2017.
    Cristian Jaramillo / WGLT
  • Normal City Manager Mark Peterson at the event Aug. 24, 2017.
    View Slideshow 9 of 10
    Normal City Manager Mark Peterson at the event Aug. 24, 2017.
    Cristian Jaramillo / WGLT
  • Laura Furlong from Marcfirst speaks at the event Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017.
    View Slideshow 10 of 10
    Laura Furlong from Marcfirst speaks at the event Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017.
    Cristian Jaramillo / WGLT

Frustrated by years of gridlock and bad decisions in Springfield, a panel of experts said Thursday that local governments, nonprofits, and business leaders may need to go their own way and rebuild their starved social service network using community resources.

The panel spoke at GLT’s State Budget: The Challenges Ahead event at the Normal Theater, produced in partnership with NPR Illinois and AARP Illinois. The Illinois Issues Forum was broadcast live on GLT and streamed on Facebook Live. It will be rebroadcast Friday at noon on 89.1 FM and WGLT.org.

Moderated by GLT’s Charlie Schlenker, the panel began by chronicling all the ways that the two-year budget stalemate eroded local schools, colleges, and social service agencies.

"We're trying to stay above water. I'm trying to stay above water."

Cheryl Gaines, a former Normal Town Council member who runs the counseling service Collaborative Solutions Institute, said she’s had to lay off staff and make other changes.

“We’re trying to stay above water. I’m trying to stay above water,” Gaines said. “When we talk about the psyche, it’s hard for any providers who are already subject to some vicarious trauma in the work they do, also having to add this kind of trauma and worry to it.”

The panel also expressed deep worry even after the budget deal reached last month, and encouraging signs this week about the end of the school funding stalemate. The state’s $130 billion unfunded pension obligation is something lawmakers can't seem to tackle, and Normal City Manager Mark Peterson says that’s a big a problem.

“For every household in Illinois, that’s $28,000. So if we were going to cover that, every household would write a check for $28,000. That is a staggering number. That is a terrifying number, and we aren’t even talking about it right now,” Peterson said.

While reluctant to “let the state off the hook,” the panelists said community leaders may need to meet their own needs rather than waiting for Springfield. An example of this, they said, is recent progress made on mental health issues in McLean County.

Something similar may be necessary for senior services, they said.

Watch and listen to the full State Budget: Challenges Ahead event below:

The crowd shared their reactions using the official hashtag #GLTLive. Here are some of our favorite tweets, photos, and posts from Thursday night:

[View the story "State Budget: Challenges Ahead Forum" on Storify]

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.

Tags: 
Normal Theater
State Budget
City Manager Mark Peterson

Related Content

Retiring Peterson: 'It's Time For New Leadership'

By & Aug 8, 2017
Cristian Jaramillo / WGLT

Normal City Manager Mark Peterson said Tuesday he still loves his job. He still finds it fun. He still has projects he wants to accomplish. Yet Peterson is retiring in eight months.

Sales Tax Surprise: State Budget Deal To Hit B-N Coffers

By Jul 13, 2017
Green Top Grocery owners look at their new store
Ryan Denham / WGLT

Last week when lawmakers finally passed a state budget, their counterparts in local government cheered.

A day or two later, mayors and city managers across the state got the bad news—that the hard-fought budget package included a sales tax surprise that will further strain municipalities.

Grim Relief At ISU Over Budget Passage

By Jul 6, 2017
Larry Dietz speaks to crowd
Lyndsie Schlink / Illinois State University

The president of Illinois State University said Thursday's passage of a state budget is a welcome relief. Larry Dietz said more work remains to be done, but at least there is a way forward.

"It makes life a lot easier in terms of the planning. Frankly we have felt that nobody cares much about education because there has been no scheme and no plan to fund it," said Dietz.