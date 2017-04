Destihl Brewery is nearing completion of its new location at 1200 Greenbriar Drive in Normal, Illinois. The facility includes several miles of custom stainless steel pipe and will have capacity to produce up to 150,000 barrels a year. Its taproom will feature 36 draft beers for sampling. The company also plans to offer tours. The brewery will replace Destihl's current brewing facility on GE Road in Bloomington and opens to the public May 27.