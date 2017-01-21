Photos: Chicago Demonstrators Come Out In Force For Women's Rights

CHICAGO — Dorothy DeCarlo burned her bra during college 50 years ago to fight for women's rights. As she stood among a sea of people gathered for a women's rally and march in downtown Chicago on Saturday, she carried a sign that stated: "I can't believe I still have to protest this (expletive)."



"I thought we took the bruises. I thought it was over," said DeCarlo, 69, of Chicago. "I never thought we would be in 2017 and even have to consider this."



Chicago's event was one of hundreds across Illinois and the U.S. aimed at sending a message to President Donald Trump that women will push back against policies or positions that violate their rights.



A group of friends pose for a photo shortly after marchers closed down Michigan Ave. 75 year old Jessica Fine, in green on the right, said this was her first march. "We all have to stand up and take a stand for our freedoms that we worked so hard to get."



In Rockford, more than 1,000 men, women and children marched downtown, the Rockford Register Star reported. Many carried signs and chanted "Love trumps hate."



U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin helped rally a crowd outside the Old State Capitol in Springfield, urging them to get involved. Hundreds of people also were turning out for a march in Carbondale.



In Chicago, the more than 300-acre Grant Park filled to capacity, with so many people spilling onto surrounding blocks for a pre-march rally that organizers canceled the march for safety reasons. But people flooded the streets after the rally concluded anyway, some unaware the march had been called off.



They moved slowly through the streets, voicing support for women's and immigrant rights, Black Lives Matter, education and other causes.



Donna Martin, a pastry chef and consultant from Chicago, said she came out because "I wanted to show there are more of us than there are of them." She carried a sign that said "There's no sign big enough to list all the reasons I'm here."



Martin, 42, said the large number of people at the event sent a clear message.



"It means we are powerful," Martin said. "Everything's going to be OK."











Protesters rally against President Donald Trump during a women's march Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Chicago.

Protesters protest newly inaugurated President Donald Trump during a women's march Saturday in Chicago.

Friends Anna Petrick, Kate Adams and Caitlin Bowes take a quick diaper change and breastfeeding break at the Chicago women's march Saturday. Bowes said it was important to introduce her son Sam to protest culture in a positive way.