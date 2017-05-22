Peoria Woman Found Dead In Bloomington Motel

By 13 minutes ago

Bloomington Police are asking for public help in the death of a 27-year old woman at a motel.
Credit Staff / WGLT

Bloomington Police are investigating a suspicious death of a woman at a motel. According to a news release, Bloomington Police and Bloomington Fire Rescue responded to a motel room in the 400 block of Brock Drive for an unresponsive person Sunday afternoon at about 12:26.

According to McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Davis, the female was pronounced deceased at 2:26 p.m. and has been identified as Shannon L. Hastings, age 27, last of Peoria, IL. Hastings' autopsy was conducted on Monday, at the McLean County Coroner's Office.  

Public Access records indicate Hastings was facing a felony drug charge in McLean County at the time of her death. That was filed in March.

The Bloomington Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is conducting the investigation in the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact: Bloomington Police Detective Todd McClusky at 309-434-2380 or tmcclusky@cityblm.org or Detective Matt Dick at 309-434-2475 or mdick@city.blm.org.

Police said those who wish to remain anonymous,  may call McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111.

 

Tags: 
Crime
Bloomington Police

Related Content

Prostitution Sting Nets Four Arrests

By 1 hour ago
Bloomington Police

Bloomington Police have arrested four people in connection with alleged prostitution in the 800 Block of I-A-A Drive.

BPD Body Cam Pilot Program Advancing

By May 19, 2017
Bloomington Police Department

Bloomington police said they want to look at a next generation body camera product because the first one under review doesn't have enough battery life.

Cameras are supposed to have eight hours of recording time. But, some batteries are lasting only three hours. Chief Brendan Heffner said the law is ambiguous because it's not clear whether ten hours refers to recording capacity or battery life.

Sergeant Clayton Arnold is overseeing the pilot project of 12 officers using body cams. Sergeant Arnold said there are procedural hurdles to clear as well, such as deciding how much time to allocate for report writing with access to body camera footage.

BPD Makes Arrest In Main Street Shooting

By May 19, 2017
Bloomington Police Department

Bloomington Police said they have arrested the man they believe is responsible for a shooting on Main Street last weekend.

The department said its Vice, Street Crime, K-9, Patrol, and Criminal Investigation units combined in a lengthy foot chase to catch 28-year old Fredd (correct spelling) Mitchell.