Peoria Woman Found Dead In Bloomington Motel

Bloomington Police are investigating a suspicious death of a woman at a motel. According to a news release, Bloomington Police and Bloomington Fire Rescue responded to a motel room in the 400 block of Brock Drive for an unresponsive person Sunday afternoon at about 12:26.

According to McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Davis, the female was pronounced deceased at 2:26 p.m. and has been identified as Shannon L. Hastings, age 27, last of Peoria, IL. Hastings' autopsy was conducted on Monday, at the McLean County Coroner's Office.

Public Access records indicate Hastings was facing a felony drug charge in McLean County at the time of her death. That was filed in March.

The Bloomington Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is conducting the investigation in the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact: Bloomington Police Detective Todd McClusky at 309-434-2380 or tmcclusky@cityblm.org or Detective Matt Dick at 309-434-2475 or mdick@city.blm.org.

Police said those who wish to remain anonymous, may call McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111.