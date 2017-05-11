Peoria Area Economy Chugging Along

By 2 hours ago

The Peoria Pekin area continues to register economic activity in positive territory.
Credit Dr. Bernard Goitein / Center for Business and Economic Research, Bradley University

A snapshot of the Peoria area economy shows stability.

The latest composite index out by the Center for Business and Economic Research at Bradley University shows a minor decline in activity, though it also shows the economy is still growing.

The index has been trending down slowly for five quarters, but not in a big way.

Center Director Bernie Goitein said the unemployment rate is steady, but the number of positions is down.

"And usually you think, well, fewer jobs bad. But, when we look at what's going on we see it's actually kind of a good indicator," said Goitein.

Goitein said the number of people working did not change and unemployment claims and the layoff rate were both down.

"Apparently they were quitting. We already knew we had an elevated quit rate for the Midwest for the first quarter. People must have been doing well or at least better in their first jobs so, they can say, well, I can get rid of my second one," said Goitein.

Goitein said it appears workers are moving from part time positions to full time ones. Goitein said retirements in the baby boom generation may be inspiring employers to convert part time workers into full timers.

Manufacturing and construction sectors were up slightly for the quarter. Goitein says an increased supply of homes bolstered sales and the price of homes.
 

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.

Tags: 
Business
Economy
Bradley University

Related Content

Unemployment Improves In Twin Cities During March

By May 1, 2017
Alachua County / Flickr

March unemployment in Bloomington Normal was down more than a full point from the same time last year.

According to the State Department of Employment Security, the jobless rate in the twin cities in March was 4.3 percent.

Little Changed In Peoria Area Economic Indicators

By Feb 28, 2017
AscendedAnathema / Wikimedia Commons

Retirements and other withdrawals from the labor force highlight the latest report of economic indicators in the Peoria metro area.

The overall index, compiled by the Center for Business and Economic Research at Bradley University, shows only two-tenths of a change down from the third quarter mark of 101.7.

Sales Tax Revenue Shifts Could Force City Service Cuts In U.S.

By Apr 12, 2017
Cristian Jaramillo / WGLT

The changing nature of retail is affecting cities' ability to provide basic services. As an increasing number of people discover the convenience of online shopping, cities are losing essential sales tax revenue, something internet sellers don't pay.