Peoria Air Traffic Lower In 2016

The number of passengers through the Peoria International Airport dropped slightly last year.

The General Wayne A. Downing Airport reports more than 623,000 passengers used the airport in 2016, a drop of about three percent from the record set in 2015.

Airport Director Gene Olson says the facility made a number of strides last year including opening a new international terminal. The Peoria airport also added service to Charlotte, North Carolina, will add larger jets in service to Dallas next month, and will pick up Destin, in May.

Olson said Peoria has twelve destinations, and more non stop flights than any other Illinois airport outside Chicago.

"We know that travelers have options so we very much appreciate the community's support. For our part, we're going to continue to make PIA the airport that people want to travel from," said Olson.

Olson said a data analytics firm indicates Peoria has service to four out of the five most connected airports in the world.