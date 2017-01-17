Peoria Air Traffic Lower In 2016

By 50 minutes ago

Architect's rendering of new terminal at General Wayne A. Downing International Airport in Peoria.
Credit R.S.& H Architects

The number of passengers through the Peoria International Airport dropped slightly last year.

The General Wayne A. Downing Airport reports more than 623,000 passengers used the airport in 2016, a drop of about three percent from the record set in 2015.

Airport Director Gene Olson says the facility made a number of strides last year including opening a new international terminal. The Peoria airport also added service to Charlotte, North Carolina, will add larger jets in service to Dallas next month, and will pick up Destin, in May.

Olson said Peoria has twelve destinations, and more non stop flights than any other Illinois airport outside Chicago.

"We know that travelers have options so we very much appreciate the community's support. For our part, we're going to continue to make PIA the airport that people want to travel from," said Olson.

Olson said a data analytics firm indicates Peoria has service to four out of the five most connected airports in the world.

 

Tags: 
Peoria International Airport
Transportation

Related Content

Improvements On Peoria To Dallas Air Route

By Nov 10, 2016
TastyPoutine / Flickr via Creative Commons

American Airlines says it is increasing the size of the jets it flies between Peoria and Dallas-Fort Worth.

The airline says the new jets will have first class seats and more legroom even in coach.

TSA Pre-check Enrollment Takes Off

By Colleen Reynolds Sep 12, 2016
A long line of air travelers at Chicago's O'Hare Airport.
Colleen Reynolds / WGLT

The busy summer travel season is over and the Transportation Safety Administration hopes it marks the end of complaints about long lines at airports and legislators chastising the agency.  Part of the strategy is to increase the number of air travelers registering for Trusted Traveler programs such as TSA Pre-check. 

UPDATE: Suspicious Package At Peoria Airport Not A Bomb

By Jim Browne & Mar 31, 2016
Peoria County Sheriff's Office

Baggage at the Peoria's airport originally thought to contain a bomb turned out to be a training device used at Planned Parenthood clinics. 