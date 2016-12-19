Passing The Torch: Renewing Not For Profit Leadership

A group of leadership learners is figuring out how to re-stock the workforce of an aging agency.

The Multicultural Leadership Program in Bloomington Normal just recently finished its mid-term presentations in which various teams tell how they are helping other not for profits with a challenge.

Other MCLP projects include helping the Central Illinois Pride Health Center open a facility with services for the LGBTQ community, The Humane Society of Central Illinois's effort to increase diversity in its adopters and volunteers, The League of Women Voters, and YWCA Labyrinth Outreach Services for Women's start of a social enterprise to employ women it serves.

GLT's Charlie Schlenker talks with Susan Wright and Jamal Mohammed of the Multicultural Leadership Program. Wright and Mohammed have been working with the West Bloomington Revitalization Project.