Painstaking Normal Recount Fight In Early Stages

By 54 minutes ago

These are the voting machines in the McLean County Clerk's office that will be used to tabulate the Normal Mayoral votes in seven precincts as part of a discovery recount.
Credit Charlie Schlenker / WGLT

Defeated Normal Mayoral Candidate Marc Tiritilli has begun examining voter registration rolls and comparing them to signatures of people who voted in seven precincts during the April municipal election. 

That's according to McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael. Michael said Mayor Chris Koos and his campaign manager are observing Tiritilli go through the exercise.

The work is in preparation for next week's discovery recount. The challenger Tiritilli has picked a quarter of the entire town to recount, or seven precincts.

Denise Cesario is the Director of Elections in the County Clerk's office.

"We will just basically do a retab mandated by the state of Illinois. We're going to take the seven precincts that they have selected, clear the memory cards, and run them through again to make sure we have the same tally of votes," said Cesario.

Tiritilli chose precincts including the south and central part of the town, the ISU campus, and the Ironwood subdivision on the north side of town. The precincts he chose for the retabulation include higher concentrations of under votes. Under votes are ballots on which the voter did not make any choice in a given contest, in this case for Mayor.

Tiritilli's team will check ballots next week for light markings next to his name which machines might not have picked up. Tiritilli lost to Incumbent Chris Koos in April by just 11 votes.

Cesario said she has faith in the validity of the original result.

"I have great confidence in our staff and our voters and we go to great detail to get everything in order. I'm not sure what he's looking at or if it is something he could go to the courts with, said Cesario.

Tiritilli is hoping to collect evidence in the recount and examination of voter signatures that would suggest a substantial likelihood of a different election result if proportionately extended to all the precincts in the Town of Normal.

Tiritilli would have to convince a judge that the evidence is strong enough to merit ordering a more expensive full recount of the ballots cast in the town.

The Discovery Recount will take place May 9-11.

Tags: 
Election 2017
Mayor Chris Koos
Town of Normal
Politics and Government

Related Content

Photos: Bloomington Council Members Sworn In

By May 2, 2017
Cristian Jaramillo

Newly elected and reelected Bloomington aldermen and mayor were officially seated after taking the oath of office, officiated by City Clerk Cherry Lawson. Those sworn in were elected in the April 4 municipal election. 

Outside Lawyer Hired For Normal Mayoral Recount

By Apr 26, 2017
Staff / WGLT

The McLean Count State's Attorney's Office will not represent the County Clerk in the upcoming recount of the vote in the race for Mayor of Normal.

State's Attorney Jason Chambers said he has named a special prosecutor from the Appellate Prosecutor's Office to handle the job.

Koos Takes Mayor Of Normal Race By 11 Votes

By & Apr 18, 2017
Staff

The final canvassing of ballots has taken place and incumbent Chris Koos has been re-elected as Mayor of Normal. Koos' margin increased by four votes as he won by an 11 vote final margin. Nearly three dozen mail-in and provisional ballots were counted Tuesday morning.

Koos edged challenger Marc Tiritilli 3,125 to 3114 votes.