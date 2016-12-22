Outgoing UN Secretary-general Praises Lincoln In Illinois

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has traveled to Illinois in his final days in office.

The outgoing secretary-general stopped Wednesday at Abraham Lincoln's tomb. He said the 16th president "exemplified how a leader can inspire people to unite and reconcile and integrate." While in Springfield, Ban also visited the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

Earlier Wednesday he spoke at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He said his visit comes during "transition and uncertainty."

Last week at a news conference Ban praised Lincoln, calling him a "heroic force for equality, integration and reconciliation."

Ban became leader of the United Nations in 2007. His successor is former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres, who takes over in January.