Outback Steakhouse To Relocate To Eastland Site

The new restaurant in the works for Eastland Mall is not new to the community at all. The Bloomington Planning Commission has been told Outback Steakhouse is relocating as it reviewed plans during its Wednesday meeting.

Outback would be built in the parking lot on the northeast corner of the mall’s property. That's near the intersection of Empire and Veterans Parkway.

Eastland Mall has seen the closure of major tenants in recent years, including Macy’s, JCPenney, MC Sports and the Gap.

Mall owner CBL Properties is attempting to redevelop the mall. It recently announced Planet Fitness would move into J.C. Penney's former space next year and hopes to add the restaurant in the near future.

Outback is currently in the Landmark Plaza complex on Veterans Parkway that houses Hyvee, and Binny's Liquor.

The Planning Commission is recommending the proposal to the city council for action December 11.

