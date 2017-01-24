Opposition Emerging To Senate Budget 'Grand Bargain'

By 14 minutes ago

The Illinois Capitol in Springfield
Credit Justin Brocke / Flickr

Members of the Illinois Senate spent hours Tuesday considering a deal meant to end Illinois' 18-month budget standoff.

The package has many moving parts. Somewhere between a minimum wage increase, cuts to government pensions, and higher income taxes a diverse group of nay-sayers emerged, spanning the political spectrum from big business to organized labor.

Cinda Klickna is head of the Illinois Education Association, one of the state’s two big teachers’ unions.

At a committee hearing, she spoke against a proposed two-year property tax freeze. Klickna said many schools are already strapped.

“Instead of trying to find an answer to that funding question, we are discussing legislation that would actually worsen the already terrible situation," Klickna said.

Senate leaders had hoped to put the deal up for a vote this week, but opposition from interest groups — and among senators — could make that difficult.

Tags: 
State Budget

Related Content

Rauner Budget Office Says Senate Plan Won't Erase Deficit

By AP Jan 19, 2017
IPR

Gov. Bruce Rauner's office estimates a Senate proposal to break a nearly two-year Illinois budget deadlock would still leave the treasury billions of dollars in the red.

The review obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press shows tax increases floated in the Senate plan would increase revenue by $1.7 billion. But it says it adds more than $4 billion in spending.

Republicans Revive Plans To Sell Thompson Center In Chicago

By AP Jan 19, 2017
Thumpr455 / Flickr

Illinois Republicans are reviving plans to sell and redevelop the James R. Thompson Center, claiming their proposal for the 16-story Chicago building housing state employees could generate hundreds of millions of dollars.   

Republican leaders Sen. Christine Radogno and Rep. Jim Durkin will introduce legislation to sell the building designed by architect Helmut Jahn. Their pitch has sketches, including one for a 1,700-foot tower, which would become Chicago's tallest. It'd house shops, residences and a hotel.  