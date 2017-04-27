Oops: Some McLean County Property Tax Bills Wrong

By 18 minutes ago

Therre are more than 69,000 taxable parcels of land in McLean County.

McLean County administrators say a mailing service messed up 4,000 property tax bills and sent them out a week ago.

Those bills went to the individuals or entities who own more than one piece of taxable land in the county.

Those 4,000 people or entities own about 11,000 parcels of land, out of the total 69,147 parcels in the county.

Administrator Bill Wasson says those bills all had the same property tax ID number printed on them.

New bills are going out as soon as possible, Wasson says the contractor, Mail Services, LLC is eating the cost of the mailing and apologizes for the confusion.

The remaining 58,000 property tax bills are correct.

Tags: 
McLean County
Politics and Government
Taxes

Related Content

New Study Includes Strategies That Could Delay East Side Highway

By Oct 19, 2016
Emma Shores / WGLT

Future development could someday trigger the need for an East Side Highway. But a new, detailed study of the environmental impact of the possible highway route located approximately a mile east of Towanda Barnes road includes suggestions that could push off the need for decades.  

CIRA Keeps Hope To Tax Rural McLean County

By Apr 6, 2017
Staff / WGLT

Central Illinois Regional Airport leaders are still hoping to create new property taxes for rural McLean County property owners.

The idea first surfaced two years ago, when a federal budget sequester threatened to eliminate funds to operate the airport control tower.

McLean County Wraps Up Third Labor Contract And Starts Prep For More

By Mar 21, 2017
Charlie Schlenker / WGLT

The McLean County Board has signed off on a labor agreement with jail guards.

It's a two-year contract that expires at the end of this year. County Administrator Bill Wasson said they will head right back into negotiations.