Not In Our Town Rally Stresses Unity

By 10 minutes ago
  • Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner joining hands with Bloomington's Imam Abu-Emad Al-Talla and Mayor Chris Koos of Normal.
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner joining hands with Bloomington's Imam Abu-Emad Al-Talla and Mayor Chris Koos of Normal.
    Cristian Jaramillo / WGLT
  • The audience applauds a speaker during the rally.
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    The audience applauds a speaker during the rally.
    Cristian Jaramillo / WGLT
  • ISU Teaching Assistant Sephrine Achesah telling the audience about experience as an immigrant from Kenya.
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    ISU Teaching Assistant Sephrine Achesah telling the audience about experience as an immigrant from Kenya.
    Cristian Jaramillo / WGLT

Many Twin Cities residents and politicians are voicing their concern over President Donald Trump's immigration order. 

More than 1,100 people filled the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts Wednesday night for a community solidarity rally sponsored by Not In Our Town.

Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner said the new administration is not part of the spirit of America and isn't for a more perfect union.

Renner said residents should look to the words of Martin Luther King Jr. and let the truth march on.

"That's the spirit that we need to continue to remember in spite of the fact that we may have people today in national office, or perhaps even local office, that want to divide us and take away basic human rights," said Renner. "We have fought for these. People have died for these. We are not going backwards."

Town of Normal Mayor Chris Koos said he welcomes anyone looking for a better life for their family who is from a country Trump has banned. 

Both mayors also joined hands with Bloomington's Imam Abu-Emad Al-Talla in a symbol of unity.

The audience heard Sephrine Achesah talk about her experience as a immigrant from Kenya. Achesah is a teaching assistant in Women and Gender Studies at Illinois State University.

Achesah said the rally proved there's community support. 

"I'm so excited that the community came together and that people of all races, all religious backgrounds saw we can be united as a community and put away any differences we have. 

Achesah said there are plans for a rally on ISU's campus next week. She hopes it sends a strong message to students impacted by the executive order.

Mike Matejka of Not In Our Town said it's important to make sure everyone feels welcome in the community.

"If we can recognize each other as community, as people, and not be afraid of each other or be driven by fear, community can come together and become a really positive force," said Matejka.

Matejka also said citizens might have diverse beliefs, but it is important that they stay involved in the conversation. 

Tags: 
Politics and Government
Donald Trump
Not In Our Town

Related Content

ISU Moves To Reassure International Students

By Jan 30, 2017
Staff / WGLT

Illinois State University is fielding a lot of questions from international students concerned about the Trump Administration executive orders on immigration and visa enforcement.

About ten ISU students come from the seven countries specifically banned in the Executive order. Others from those nations have also been accepted for admission to ISU in the fall.

Trump Inaugural Address More A List Than Ideas

By Jan 23, 2017
Staff

Many presidential inaugurals aspire Americans to do great things, think great ideas. Donald Trump's speech seemed to vary significantly from that theme.

NCHS Students Promote Positivity During Trump Presidency

By Jan 22, 2017
Staff / WGLT

Several groups of students at Normal Community High School are working on a project to promote positivity under President Donald Trump's administration.

NCHS Senior Ryan Watkins said he is leading his classmates in making a video based on kindness and acceptance within the school and community.