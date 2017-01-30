Not In Our Town Opposes Immigration Order

Not In Our Town will hold a Wednesday evening rally at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts
The Not In Our Town movement in Bloomington Normal is objecting to the Muslim ban and borders the Trump administration has closed for people from seven nations.

Mike Matejka of Not in Our Town said there will be a solidarity rally Wednesday.

Extreme vetting is happening already, according to Matejka. He said a Syrian refugee has to go through a two to three year process of background checks and interviews before entry.

"You look at the condition of refugees from Syria. Those are a part of our human family in pretty immediate need. And there is already a process to make sure those folks are not a threat to this country," said Matejka.

The theme of the rally is supporting neighbors whatever their national origin or religion. Matejka said residents need to show they don't want to stereotype groups of people.

"That's patently unfair and I think also seen as a threat to Muslims here in our own community. I think part of this is just an attempt to say let's come together and affirm our values and said we are neighbors, and we believe in a community where everyone is welcome," said Matejka.

The rally will be 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
 

