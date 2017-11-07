Normal Takes First Step Toward Tax Levy Increase

Homeowners in Normal will likely see an increase in their property taxes next year.

The Normal Town Council on Monday moved toward increasing its property tax levy to fund police and fire pensions.

Council member Kevin McCarthy said the town is required by the state to collect 90 percent of the estimated pension obligation by the year 2040.

"They're trying to encourage municipalities to make sure that (they) can pay their future obligations," said McCarthy. "I understand the motivation of the rules. It's very, very difficult given the economics to be able to do that and afford it without putting a bunch of new tax on the taxpayers."

A resident with a home valued at $165,000 would pay an additional $44 on their tax bill. The Normal Town Council has told staff to prepare a draft levy for a public hearing that would increase the town's property tax levy by nearly 7 percent, or about $800,000.

During Monday’s meeting, council member Scott Preston said the town will not neglect paying into the pensions.

"There's such a clear example of the path the alternative would lead to, and that's looking at the state of Illinois," said Preston. "If we are not responsible, if we are not proactive and continue to stay on top of this situation, it can develop into a public pension crisis down the line like the state has been facing for a while."

Council members said property tax money is the most reliable source for funding the police and fire pensions.

Since the increase is above 5 percent, the council will hold a public hearing on the proposed levy. The hearing will be Dec. 4.

