Normal Police Investigate Shooting Death

Police in Normal are investigating a homicide in the 700 block of Golfcrest Dr. Police Chief Rick Bleichner says the incident and search for a suspect began in the Orlando Apartments area about two o'clock after a report of multiple shots fired.

"Officers responded there. They located one individual who was outside near one of the parking lots there who had received multiple gunshot wounds," said Bleichner.

Bleichner said the man died after being transported.

Bleichner says they have no reason at this point to believe the shooting was random. But, he urges anyone with knowledge of what happened to contact police.

Officers are going door to door canvassing the area for witnesses. The area is shut off to process the crime scene and motorists are urged to stay away.

