Normal Council Could Revoke Development Plan

A developer is giving up on putting more low income senior housing on South Cottage Avenue in Normal.

The Town Council Monday evening will consider revoking a Planned Unit Development and rezoning the land at 1000 South Cottage.

The original project began more than seven years ago and one part of a senior housing complex did go in. A Dollar General Store is also in the area as part of a mixed use plan.

But, Town staff said the developer now wants single family residences and will eventually seek that rezoning.

Staff said the last time the Town revoked a planned unit development was to facilitate the tear down of College Hills Mall and construction of the Shoppes at College Hills. That was 13 years ago.



WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.