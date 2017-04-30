Normal Council Could Revoke Development Plan

By 2 hours ago

Town of Normal staff said even if the developer of the South Cottage Avenue Planned Unit Development do not go forward with single family housing, the resulting office zoning is consistent for the area.
Credit Town of Normal

A developer is giving up on putting more low income senior housing on South Cottage Avenue in Normal.

The Town Council Monday evening will consider revoking a Planned Unit Development and rezoning the land at 1000 South Cottage.

The original project began more than seven years ago and one part of a senior housing complex did go in. A Dollar General Store is also in the area as part of a mixed use plan.

But, Town staff said the developer now wants single family residences and will eventually seek that rezoning.

Staff said the last time the Town revoked a planned unit development was to facilitate the tear down of College Hills Mall and construction of the Shoppes at College Hills. That was 13 years ago.
 
Town of Normal

