Normal Approves Division Street Reconstruction Project

Normal residents will see Division Street reconstruction in the Spring. The Town Council has approved a $190,557 contract for Roe Construction to repair the road and sidewalk on Division Street across the Main Street corridor.

City Manager Mark Peterson said he recently drove down Division to see potholes and cracks.

"We'll be correcting some long-standing drainage problems that have caused some of the road deterioration as well as bring the road surface up to a new standard," said Peterson.

Peterson expects construction to start in late April or early May.

The Council has also approved adding outdoor furnishings for the future South Boarding Platform at Uptown Station.

Peterson said people want to be at the platform well before their train gets in and they may wait for 15 or 20 minutes.

"They've got a place to get out of the elements and wait for their train, so they're not standing on the platform. But, those days when they can wait outside, they're going to want to sit down," said Peterson. They're going to need trash receptacles, benches, those kinds of things to accommodate the passengers who are over there."

Peterson said the old Amtrak station was renovated to help passengers waiting on the new platform in bad weather conditions.

The recommended furnishings from Landscape Forms will cost $40,050.

