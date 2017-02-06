Related Program: 
NFL Referee Works His Second Superbowl

The New England Patriots won the Lombardi Trophy at the Superbowl in Houston, TX with the largest comeback in the history of that event.
Credit Ryan McDonough / Flickr

Bloomington Normal resident Doug Rosenbaum worked the Superbowl on Sunday. It is Rosenbaum's second stint as an NFL Referee of the biggest game of the year.

He was part of the top ranked crew during the regular season, which earned the right to ref the big game.

Rosenbaum was also a field judge during the 2011 Superbowl. NFL Refs are prohibited from giving interviews during the season. In a Feb 2011 interview with GLT's Charlie Schlenker, Rosenbaum talked about some of the fastest people he has seen and how much of a lead he has to take against certain receivers to make sure he can be in a position to make the call once a play happens.

He also touches on running into coaches, figuratively and literally, the mental processes needed to be an effective field official, and why he loves the work. It's not only because it's a chance to be back on the field again.

