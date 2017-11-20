 New U of I Degrees Combine Computer Science With Ag, Music | WGLT

New U of I Degrees Combine Computer Science With Ag, Music

By AP 42 minutes ago
    University officials say the new bachelor of science in computer and crop sciences will be the first degree of its kind in the U.S.
The University of Illinois plans to offer new degrees that combine computer science with music or crop sciences.

University officials say the new bachelor of science in computer and crop sciences will be the first degree of its kind in the U.S. They say it's a natural fit for the University of Illinois because the state is routinely one of the top producers of corn and soybeans in the country. It's also home to major agricultural companies such as Deere & Co. and Archer Daniels Midland Co.

German Bollero, the head of the Department of Crop Sciences, said there's an increasing need in agriculture for people who have expertise in data analytics.

The computer science and music degree will prepare students for careers in music technology or composition.

University of Illinois

