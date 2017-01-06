New Law Aimed At Reducing Illinois' Teacher Shortage

By AP 40 minutes ago

Credit Staff / WGLT

Supporters say a new Illinois law will help alleviate a teacher shortage, particularly in rural areas.  

Gov. Bruce Rauner signed a measure Friday that will make it easier for teachers who move to Illinois to transfer a teaching license, provided the state they move from has comparable licensing requirements. It also reduces state requirements for people with four-year college degrees who want to be substitute teachers.

The bill passed both chambers of the Illinois Legislature unanimously in November.  

Carbondale Community High School Superintendent Steve Murphy says administrators and other support staff often have to cover classrooms because the district can't find qualified substitutes.  

State Rep. Tim Butler of Springfield says the law addresses what was ``a top issue'' for school administrators in his district.  
 

Tags: 
Education and Schools

Related Content

More Funds Dwindling From Illinois Public Schools

By Willis Kern Dec 22, 2016
Staff

School districts in prosperous areas can raise most of their budgets from property taxes, but districts in low-income or rural areas often have to rely on General State Aid to fill out their budgets.

For the past several years, GSA has been “pro-rated,” or cut, but under Governor Bruce Rauner it's been fully funded. However, that doesn’t mean those districts are getting everything promised.

Several line items for things like transportation and special education — known as 'mandated categoricals,' or MCats for short —  continue to be reduced by 10 percent or more.

District 87 Focuses On Low Income Low Achieving Students

By Dec 15, 2016
WGLT Staff

District 87 is working to enhance the quality of education for students from all economic backgrounds. 