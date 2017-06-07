New Charges For Bloomington Man Accused In Stabbing Death

The man accused of stabbing a Peoria woman to death in a Bloomington motel last month now faces new charges.

Police say 32-year old Kyle Brestan was arrested again at the McLean County Jail on seven counts of the manufacture and possession of child pornography.

Brestan is also accused of murder after the body of 27-year old Shannon Hastings of Peoria was found stabbed dozens of times in a motel room on Brock Drive in Bloomington last month.

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution

