New Charges For Bloomington Man Accused In Stabbing Death

By 1 hour ago

Kyle Brestan was facing murder charges. He is now accused of child pornography as well.
Credit Bloomington Police Department

The man accused of stabbing a Peoria woman to death in a Bloomington motel last month now faces new charges.

Police say 32-year old Kyle Brestan was arrested again at the McLean County Jail on seven counts of the manufacture and possession of child pornography.

Brestan is also accused of murder after the body of 27-year old Shannon Hastings of Peoria was found stabbed dozens of times in a motel room on Brock Drive in Bloomington last month.

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution
 

Tags: 
Crime
Bloomington Police
Police and Courts

Related Content

East Bloomington Shots Result In Leg Wound

By 21 hours ago
Tony Webster / Wikimedia Commons

Another shooting in Bloomington, and another leg wound. Police don't believe the wound locations in each of the four shootings since April 28th is significant. 

Murder Arrest Made In Bloomington Motel Death

By May 25, 2017
Bloomington Police Department

Bloomington police have made an arrest in the murder case of a Peoria woman in a motel on Brock Drive.

Officers had previously labeled the death of 27-year old Shannon Hastings suspicious.

Peoria Woman Found Dead In Bloomington Motel

By May 22, 2017
Staff / WGLT

Bloomington Police are investigating a suspicious death of a woman at a motel.

According to a news release, Bloomington Police and Bloomington Fire Rescue responded to a motel room in the 400 block of Brock Drive for an unresponsive person Sunday afternoon at about 12:26.