Neighbors Express More Concern About Proposed Community House

West- side Bloomington residents had another chance to sound off about a proposed police substation.

Mid Central Community Action, which organized the gathering, is now referring to the house on West Jefferson street as a community house. Regardless of what it is called, west side resident Henry Davis said other options should be considered before involving the police.

"We have to think about different solutions. You guys are working in affordable housing. Rather than thinking about price of houses, you're thinking about how we bring cops into the neighborhood," said Davis.

Mid Central has said it would be tough to get a good price selling the house on the open market. Davis did say there are homeless and less-fortunate people who could benefit greatly from a community center.

MCCA's Matt Drat told the gathering the organization has canvassed the neighborhood over recent years and the main concern expressed has been about safety.

"We have heard, over the last few years, continued feedback from residents in this part of the community that police engagement and a police presence have had a positive impact," said Drat.

Bloomington aldermen are expected to vote on leasing the house at next Monday's meeting.