NCHS Students Promote Positivity During Trump Presidency

By 1 hour ago

NCHS students are working on a video to promote positivity under President Donald Trump's administration.
Several groups of students at Normal Community High School are working on a project to promote positivity under President Donald Trump's administration.

NCHS Senior Ryan Watkins said he is leading his classmates in making a video based on kindness and acceptance within the school and community.

Watkins said the students are trying to create a welcoming atmosphere without minimizing anyone's political beliefs.

"Because of the concerns that some people have had, that I think are shared by a large percentage of the country as a whole, we can all come together and agree that it's time as one people to affirm the identities of everybody, not just a select few people," said Watkins.   

President Trump said Americans will never be ignored again during his inaugural address on Friday. Watkins said Trump's words are a step in the right direction, but his actions will speak louder than words. 

Watkins added many students still see Trump as a very divisive figure.

"It's very uneasy for a lot of people who fear that some of their family members might be sent back to their home country or be persecuted under this new administration because of something about them," said Watkins.  

Watkins said most of his fellow classmates are open to whatever the President has to offer, but only if it is beneficial to all Americans. 

Watkins also said the video will be shared in social studies classes along with being posted online. 

